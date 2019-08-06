ASSOCIATED PRESS
HOUSTON — Zack Greinke labored through six innings but wound up with a win in his Astros debut as Houston hit four home runs Tuesday night to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6.
Playing in front of a season-high crowd of 43,243, the AL West leaders won their fifth straight. Yuli Gurriel hit two homers, Yordan Alvarez added a two-run drive and Carlos Correa homered and drove in three runs.
Greinke (11-4), a six-time All-Star who was traded from Arizona on Wednesday, yielded seven hits and five runs with two walks and two strikeouts. He left with the game tied at 5, tagged by Raimel Tapia’s three-run homer in the sixth.
But Houston scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Correa’s home run, to give Greinke his first win since July 5.
■ METS 5, MARLINS 0: NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler pitched eight efficient innings, Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso homered, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-0 for their 12th win in 13 games.
The hard-charging Mets improved to 58-56 a night after surpassing the .500 mark for the first time since early May. New York has the best record in baseball since the All-Star break and improbably entered the day 2 ½ games behind Philadelphia for an NL wild card despite looking like trade deadline sellers in mid-July.
Wheeler (9-6) cruised through eight innings on 99 pitches against the Marlins, allowing eight hits and striking out five.
Todd Frazier had an RBI double in the first inning and Ramos added a three-run shot in the third.
■ WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 3, 1ST GAME: DETROIT — José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings to lift Chicago past Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.
Welington Castillo also homered for Chicago, and Jake Rogers went deep for Detroit.
Cease (2-4) allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out six with one walk. It was his second career victory, and both have come against the Tigers, who are 10-45 since the start of June.
Three relievers finished for the White Sox. Alex Colomé allowed a run in the ninth but held on for his 22nd save in 23 chances.
■ ROYALS 6, RED SOX 2: BOSTON — Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and Kansas City snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Ryan O’Hearn also homered for Kansas City, which had lost eight in a row to the Red Sox — its longest slump ever against Boston.
Christian Vázquez had two hits with an RBI double for Boston, which halted its eight-game losing skid a night earlier.
The Red Sox also were held without a home run, ending a club-record stretch of at least one homer in 18 straight games in Fenway Park.
■ BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3: PITTSBURGH — Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI and Milwaukee, without a resting Christian Yelich, beat Pittsburgh for its second straight win.
Grandal drove in Ryan Braun with a double to left-center, the first hit off Pirates starter Steven Brault, in the fifth inning, before scoring when Trent Grisham grounded into a double play as the Brewers moved out to a 2-0 lead.
Bryan Reynolds homered and Francisco Liriano (4-3) took the loss, for Pittsburgh, which is 4-20 since the All-Star break.
Junior Guerra (4-3) picked up the win and Matt Albers earned his second save.
■ RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 6: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Kiermaier scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays came back from a six-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6.
Kiermaier led off the 10th by stretching a hit into a double off Buddy Bosher (0-2), and scored the game-ending run after a walk and Willy Adames’ bunt. First baseman Brandon Drury fielded the bunt and threw to third in an unsuccessful attempt to force Kiermaier. After two strikeouts, Bosher’s pitch to Austin Meadows bounced through catcher Danny Jansen and Kiermaier scored.
■ REDS 8, ANGELS 4: CINCINNATI — Tucker Barnhart hit two of Cincinnati’s five home runs, Aristides Aquino included one among his three hits and came up with a clutch catch as the Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 to complete a sweep of their two-game interleague series.
José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot, helping Cincinnati overcome home runs by Justin Upton and Mike Trout and send the Angels to their sixth consecutive loss, matching their season-worst losing streak.
Barnhart hit solo shots into the right field seats in the sixth and eighth innings for his first career multi-homer game, giving him eight homers this season and three in the last three games.
■ ATHLETICS 11, CUBS 4: CHICAGO — Cubs lefty Jon Lester was tagged for a career high-tying 11 runs in only four innings, with Dustin Garneau and Stephen Piscotty hitting three-run homers that led the Oakland Athletics over Chicago 11-4.
Garneau’s drive to the back row of the bleachers in left field was the big blow in an eight-run, second-inning burst. The A’s went on to their seventh win in nine games.
Kris Bryant homered as the NL Central-leading Cubs had their four-game winning streak end.
Lester (9-8) was roughed up for the second straight start. He allowed 11 runs — 10 of them earned.