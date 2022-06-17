The original Jucys Hamburgers, at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63 in Longview, was preparing for the winds of change this week.
The Great Texas Balloon Race, which for years was staged at the East Texas Regional Airport, is moving completely back into town this year, including the concerts tonight and Saturday and the competition flights over the city. In years past, T. Blanco's, a Mexican restaurant near the airport had benefitted from the business of the race being staged close by. T. Blanco's is a part of the Jucys family of restaurants.
Becky Davis, communications director for Jucys, said that changed how the business prepared for the race, which had been cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and was limited to the race itself in 2021, with no concerts. Instead of preparing T. Blancos for an influx of customers, Jucys is expecting its original restaurant to see that increase in business instead. The restaurant is located almost around the corner from where the race is being held at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
"We're increasing our employees (at that location) to have a few extra hands on deck," Davis said.
A survey the Longview Chamber of Commerce conducted in 2013 showed visitors to the race that year spent about $844,020 during the three-day event — $449,020 at local restaurants, bars and food vendors, $292,055 at hotels and motels and $143,152 at retail stores. That was based on a survey of about 393 people who attended the race, 278 who were from out of town. The race that year saw about 12,600 attendees, 9,000 from out of town, according to earlier News-Journal reports.
Shawn Hara, the city of Longview's director of community destinations, said there won't be an immediate answer to how moving the race into the city affects the local economy, but he said there could be some additional impact because of its return to the city.
"I think the community aspect is also positive," he said, with everything centralized, including flights over the city and special shapes staging around Longview on the race days.
Michelle Ford, chairwoman of the balloon race, said she expects hotels, restaurants in the area of town closer to the convention center and gas stations could benefit from the move.
"Fuel is big for this event because we're driving all over town chasing balloons..." Ford said. "Fuel definitely should see an increase in sales."
At least some local hotels say they are seeing a difference this year.
"We have been booked out for it, because we're only three minutes away," from the convention center, said Sam Cooper, sales director at Homewood Suites on Spur 63. "We're getting a lot of people calling in from all over the place."
The Holiday Inn North, on Tuttle Circle, farther from Maude Cobb, also is seeing increased business. Meghan Cole, sales director, said there could be several reasons for that.
"We definitely didn't do as many rooms (in 2021) as we're doing this year," she said, adding that it booked 37 rooms in 2021 in cooperation with the balloon race, compared with 139 this year. That number consists of pilots and crews, she said.
Moving the race into the city limits probably has something to do with that, she said, as does a return "to a bit more normal."
"Coming straight out of COVID probably has something to do with it too," she said, referencing the area's emergence from a COVID-19 surge.
Beyond the pilots and balloon crews booked for the weekend, the hotel is sold for the weekend, and Cole said that is likely people who have reserved rooms just to attend the race and related events.
"I think a big program like this is important to the economy, especially the community events and especially coming out of COVID," Cole said.