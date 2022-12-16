GUSHER: For Amanda Veasy and Clent Holmes, who are this year's recipients of the Unity Honors. The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award recognizing residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice, according to the city. The award is given by the City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee. Veasy is heavily involved in efforts to help the city's homeless community and is the founder and executive director of One Love Longview, a partner in The Center Partners, co-owner of The Center, CEO of Twice Loved Marketplace and co-founder of Unchurched. She also is president of the North East Texas Homeless Consortium and is a member of the advisory board at Jarvis Christian University. Although Holmes started his career in mechanical engineering, he has been involved in mentoring youth for the past 15 years and is now executive director of Thrive Longview (formerly known as Thrive 360). Holmes also is a co-founder of the 1919 Longview Remembrance Project and serves on numerous other community boards. Both will be honored Feb. 15 at the 19th annual Unity Honors Luncheon.
GUSHER: For Christus Good Shepherd CEO Todd Hancock, who was given the Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award by the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Hancock was honored Thursday during an event at Pinecrest Country Club. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talked about the role Hancock played in bringing a COVID-19 vaccine hub to Longview. Dr. Tiffany Egbe, who heads up Christus Good Shepherd's internal medicine residency program, praised Hancock for his "stewardship" of the hospital since his arrival in 2017. “We were bleeding lots of money,” as well as resources and talent, she said. “It was a very tough time for our hospital system.” Egbe said that has shifted under Hancock's leadership, also mentioning the renovations, building additions and additional services and physicians he has brought to Christus facilities in Longview.
GUSHER:
*************************
The leaders of two local shelters participated in a shopping spree Thursday at Albertsons courtesy of the Longview Lions Club to help the facilities stock up on essential items.
Lions Club Treasurer Paul Boggs said The House of Disciples and Mercy Manor each received $1,000 to purchase items. According to Boggs, the shopping event offers a way to help shelters with their budgets at Christmas time.
Before Thursday, staff at each shelter took inventory of needed food and supplies.
Jennifer Beddingfield, executive director of Wiseman Ministries and House of Disciples, and Stephanie Fears, executive director of Mercy Manor, came prepared Thursday morning with checklists of wants and needs for their facilities.
House of Disciples has been participating in the event since 2013, which has made Beddingfield an expert on how to shop smart, she said.
“I come in the night before and I pre-shop the shelves so I can see what the quantities are, what the price points are on the items that we’re in most need of and try to do a very detailed list so that my guys that will come and help will be able to find those items quickly,” she said.
In addition to helping with the shelter’s budget, the event provides a chance to purchase items that don’t normally get donated to the facility, Beddingfield said. These items include hygiene products such as shampoo, body wash and deodorant; storage items such as trash bags; cleaning products; and medications such as pain relievers.
Many of these items were included on Beddingfield’s list along with other basics such as cough drops, shaving cream, razors, peanut oil, spices and more.
“You don’t realize you need it until you need it,” she said. “When you look at the cost from the price point for those, it does help to have those in back stock and stocked up for us.”
Many of the hygiene products help shelter residents “smell good and feel good,” which helps make a difference in someone’s overall outlook on life, Beddingfield said.
The House of Disciples Life Recovery Center assists men with “life-controlling problems” to better function in society using Biblical principles. Wiseman Ministries’ mission is to help provide food, clothing and shelter to those in need as well as minister to people in prison and liberty to people battling addictions, according to the organization.
Mercy Manor has participated in the shopping event for at least five years, Fears said. The event helps the facility in numerous ways but mainly with its budget, she added.
“Just making sure that we have all of the things that we’re needing in the home and also at our classroom space for the clients that don’t live in our home but utilize our program,” is another way the event assists the shelter, Fears said.
Mercy Manor aids women experiencing crisis pregnancies or who are at-risk of crisis pregnancies. The organization aids women and their children with shelter, resources, education and more.
**********************
A complete overhaul of LeTourneau University’s School of Nursing will include a state-of-the-art lab and a simulation hospital.
Dean of the School of Nursing Kimberly Quiett said the building the program uses is limiting, and several pieces of equipment have started to age.
She said university officials determined a location change was needed.
“One of the first steps was for us to move nursing and have a premier lab space so that we could improve our program ... and to make way for other changes that are going to be coming to campus,” Quiett said.
The program is set to move into a space on campus where demolition work already has started. The building will be completely renovated and upgraded to house the School of Nursing by summer, Quiett explained.
She said the new space will be composed of four areas: a student lobby, skills lab, simulation hospital and collaborative classrooms.
The lobby will be designed to be very “student-centric” with spots for students to gather and large screens with computer connectivity for projects and presentations, she said.
The skills lab will be toward the back of the building and include features such as task trainers and video monitors so students can learn different skills, Quiett said.
“One of the things we’re most excited about is the simulation hospital,” she said.
The “hospital” will be decked out with new simulation equipment that will provide an advanced lab experience — two adult simulators known as “Nursing Annes” along with a child simulator and baby simulator.
Two simulators from the current building — a communication simulator called “Alex” and labor and delivery simulator called “SimMom”— will be transferred to the new space since they’re still relatively new and useful pieces of equipment, she said.
A few of the new simulators come with the ability for faculty members to talk through them to students, which will simulate actual patient care and life-like experience, Quiett said. Additionally, monitors will be set up in every room for students to see vital signs, she said.
“And the way this lab is set up, it’ll have an observation or control room between the simulation rooms so that the faculty can see the students,” she added.
Another part of the simulation hospital is a debriefing room that students can use to watch others work and learn from, she said.
Student collaboration is a key aspect of the new space and will be fostered by new collaborative classrooms, Quiett said. The rooms will be accessible to students 24/7 and will be furnished with collaborative furniture that is easily moved around, she said. This will enable students to break off into groups to work together and utilize whiteboards that also will be set up in the classrooms, she said.
The new areas, technology and space will help students in several ways, Quiett said.
“LeTourneau University is really focused on making sure all our students have really great lab experiences — this is one way in the nursing program that we can up the level of lab experiences we can offer them,” she said.
It is also an opportunity to provide realistic teaching that allows students to be more comfortable when they get out into the field and are working with real people, Quiett said.
“Our goal is make sure that patient outcomes are the best they can be,” she said.
The new space including renovations, infrastructure and technology will cost $2.5 million and will be paid for by the university, she said.
With construction set to start soon, students and faculty are scheduled to move into the new space by the end of July or early August, she said.
According to Quiett, the university has undertaken strategic planning over the past couple years and invested highly in the nursing program because of the high demand after graduation.
Faculty offices also are going to be built as an extension onto the building and will be adjacent to the student area for easy student accessibility, she said.
“I think the university is ready to be known not only for engineering and aviation but also for other flagship programs like the School of Nursing,” she said.
**********************
Longview battled through swampy conditions and a two-hour lightning delay during Saturday’s state semifinal at Dallas ISD’s John Kincaide Stadium, but its double-digit halftime lead didn’t hold in a 17-14 loss against Aledo.
The Lobos finished the 2022 football season with a 14-1 record, while the Bearcats will take a 13-2 mark to the 11 a.m. Class 5A Division I state championship game against either College Station or Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on Saturday Dec. 17.
“It’s never easy to stomach, and I hate it for the kids,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said after his team’s season-ending loss on Saturday. “[There are] some outstanding seniors who have been great leaders for this football program. I’m proud of these kids.”
Longview was kept off the scoreboard in the first quarter, and Aledo took an early 3-0 lead during Clay Murador’s 37-yard field goal attempt with 13 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Aledo’s offense was on the field again in the early minutes of the second quarter, but the tide started to turn when Ta’Darion Boone picked off a Hauss Hejny pass at the 9:50 mark of the frame, and returned the ball 10 yards to the Bearcat 39-yard line.
Longview’s offense took advantage of the field position because Jordan Allen found Jalen Hale on a 27-yard touchdown pass. That gave the Lobos a 7-3 lead at the 5:49 mark of the period. Hale, a University of Alabama verbal pledge, outjumped two Aledo defenders for the catch.
Allen completed seven of his 12 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in Longview’s loss.
Longview’s defense then forced an Aledo punt a few minutes later, and Allen struck gold with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Hale with 3:01 left in the quarter. That gave the Lobos a 14-3 advantage.
The defensive trend continued when Ja’Keyvon Curry recorded the Longview defense’s 22nd interception of the 2022 season with 1:54 remaining in the first half.
Aledo immediately bounced back on its first drive of the second half. The Bearcats’ handoff to Hawk Patrick-Daniels resulted in a 60-yard touchdown run that cut Longview’s lead to 14-10 at the 10:52 mark of the third quarter.
Longview’s offense was stagnant throughout the second half, and Aledo continued to run the ball until Davhon Keys’ 10-yard touchdown carry gave the Bearcats a 17-14 lead with 5:44 remaining in the period.
The score remained the same as the fourth quarter began, but a lightning sighting eventually paused the game at 4 p.m.
The teams eventually returned to the field at 6 p.m., but the late action didn’t change the score. Allen had back-to-back incompletions before his batted fourth and 16 pass attempt landed in the hands of Lobo offensive lineman Tavion Morgan, and only resulted in a loss of a yard.
Aledo finished the game with 32 carries for 212 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. Patrick-Daniels led the charge with 10 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown, Hejny followed with 12 runs for 58 yards, Murador picked up a third quarter first down during a 24-yard run after a punt miscue, and Keys finished with four carries, 18 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown.
Longview countered with 37 carries for 89 rushing yards. Taylor Tatum earned 51 yards on 21 carries, and Alijah Johnson added 49 yards on seven runs, while Allen’s eight rushes resulted in -11 yards.