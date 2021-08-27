GUSHER: For the return of high school football to East Texas. It’s hard not to love this time of year — while fall might still be around the corner, Friday Night Lights have arrived. The first week of the season began Thursday night with Gladewater taking on Gilmer at Jeff Traylor Stadium in Gilmer. It continues tonight and wraps up with a bang Saturday with Longview meeting defending 5A state champion and top-ranked Denton Ryan at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Pass the popcorn.
GUSHER: For a new program that aims to increase the number of spayed and neutered pets in Gregg County. Spay it Forward will provide $100 vouchers for Gregg County residents who make less than $50,000 per year to have their dog or cat spayed or neutered by a participating veterinarian of their choice. The program is a “proactive approach” to the local stray animal problem, according to information about Spay it Forward. A $30,000 donation from Longview PAWS (Pets are Worth Saving) to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center kickstarted the program. The program is another example of a private group stepping forward to provide a needed community service.
GUSHER: For a new way to protect property owners soon to be offered by the Gregg County Clerk’s Office. A new fraud prevention service will alert people to filings in the clerk’s office, such as deed transfers, that affect their properties. Gregg County Clerk Michelle Gilley plans to work with Dallas-based Kofile to offer the service free to the public. Costs will be paid for by fees to the county clerk’s office. The online service will notify people who sign up if something is filed in the clerk’s office that affects their property, Gilley said. It doesn’t necessarily mean the filing is fraudulent, but it will provide people the opportunity to check on the filing to see what it is and how it affects them. The service likely won’t be available until the start of the year, but we encourage residents to take advantage of it.
GUSHER: For a neighborhood revitalization and clean-up event scheduled this weekend in Longview. District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said she hopes the effort she is organizing instills a positive attitude in her South Longview district. “South Longview was an amazing area,” she said. “We want to restore that again.” Volunteers will meet Saturday and be assigned projects to work on, which include basic home repairs, property clean-up and more. For information or to register to volunteer, go to longviewtexas.gov/3565/Connect-Longview .