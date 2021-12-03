GUSHER: For Thursday’s Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, which ushered in the holiday spirit through our city streets. After the 2020 parade was canceled because of COVID-19, seeing the hundreds of participants riding on bright floats or marching through downtown was a welcome sight. We look forward to the remaining Christmas-themed events planned in downtown, including the Loblolly Model Train featuring the Polar Express opening Saturday at the Gregg County Historical Museum and Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 11 at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
DUSTER: For the tragic hunting-related accident that took the life of a Hallsville Junior High student. Daisy Grace Lynn George, 11, was killed Saturday when her father was adjusting his rifle after a hunting trip. Daisy’s father believed the rifle was no longer loaded when it went off. We cannot imagine the pain felt by the child’s family nor would we try to guess. We only can offer our deepest condolences. We also urge all hunters to take firearm safety to heart and realize that tragedies such as the one in our own backyard can and do happen.
GUSHER: For the successful football seasons enjoyed by Longview, Kilgore and Carthage high schools. All three teams boast rich histories on the gridiron, and while exiting during this past week’s third round of the playoffs surely was a disappointment, we congratulate all. So take heart Lobos and Bulldogs: September will be here before you know it.
GUSHER: For the generosity shown by students at a Hallsville ISD elementary campus. Hallsville Intermediate School raised more than $5,000 for the district’s Angel Tree fund through an effort called “Penny Wars.” “I hope our students know how much of an impact they have made on children’s lives and how many children will actually be able to enjoy Christmas this year because of them,” said school Counselor Victoria Downs. Great job to these students for helping a good cause this holiday season.
DUSTER: For more evidence presented by federal prosecutors against a Longview man charged in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Ryan Nichols, who is held in a Washington, D.C., jail, had filed a motion requesting release ahead of his trial. The government’s response to that motion laid out evidence against Nichols’ request. That included deleted text messages along with transcripts from deleted Facebook live videos and posts. During a Facebook livestream right before the riots, Nichols went on an “expletive-laden, threatening tirade” voicing his desire to drag politicians through the streets. In a post after the riots, prosecutors said Nichols bragged about his role, “declared himself a leader in the forthcoming ‘revolution’ and called for more violence.” And text messages included Nichols’ interest in joining nationalist organization The Proud Boys. We hope whether found guilty or innocent, justice is served swiftly for Nichols and the other accused rioters.