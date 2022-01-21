GUSHER: For COVID-19 tests being administered to students and staff members at Longview ISD. The district is offering antigen tests in the mornings at certain campuses. Longview ISD spokesman Fransisco Rojas said the district is working with several health care partners not only to provide testing but vaccine clinics. “It is extremely important for us to continue to offer this option for our students and staff because it makes it easier for them to have access to testing kits and a vaccine,” Rojas said. The district hopes the testing will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across its campuses. Testing schedules are based on each campus, and students or staff members seeking a test can check schedules by contacting the campus nurse.
GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher, for the continued sellers’ housing market in the Longview area, but duster for the consistently shortly supply of homes for sale. As a story in Sunday’s News-Journal pointed out, 2021 was a good year to sell a house. Sales in Longview showed median prices that were up almost 21%, to $220,000. But it likely was a frustrating experience for those looking to buy. Listings this past year were down almost 27% with less than two months of inventory available. And those trends aren’t likely to change anytime soon, real estate experts say. For buyers, that means patience — and a bigger budget — will be required. “I’ve been telling my buyers and sellers, if they’re thinking about wanting to sell, I think this is a great time to sell,” Jessica Holmes, broker/owner of Kilgore-based East Texas Preferred Properties in Kilgore, told us. “If they’re wanting to buy, be prepared to pay sticker price, if not more.” So good luck to those looking to sell and those hoping to become homeowners.
GUSHER AND DUSTER: Duster, for the latest COVID-19 surge and the dangers it presents to East Texas church congregations, but gusher for the safety precautions taken by religious leaders. Pastors told us some of the measures being taken include practicing social distancing as well as offering masks and hand sanitizer to attendees as well as continuing to offer online services. At one church in Tyler, a nurse even checks attendees’ temperatures before they enter. Safety should be at the forefront of decisions made by area churches to mitigate the spread of the virus. As the Rev. Kendal Land of First Presbyterian Church in Longview told us, “We’ve had way too many funerals — we’ve had way too many illnesses.”
GUSHER: For the variety of candidates seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert in Congress. Gohmert is challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March Republican primary, leaving his 1st Congressional District seat open. Eight candidates — four Republicans and four Democrats — have filed for the primary, and we applaud the options available to voters in Longview and the rest of Gohmert’s district. Republican candidates are John Porro, Nathaniel Moran, Joe McDaniel II and Aditya Atholi, while Democratic challengers are Victor Dunn, Gavin Dass, Stephen Kocen and Jrmar Jefferson. Early voting for the March 1 primaries begins Feb. 14.