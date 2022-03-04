GUSHER: For the increased voter turnout in Gregg County for Tuesday’s primaries. Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs told us the totals were more than for the last two midterm elections in 2018 and 2014. Specifically, she said 6,256 voters cast a ballot on Election Day, while 6,762 voted early. That total of a little more than 13,000 votes is more than the 12,022 total ballots cast in the 2018 primaries and the 8,723 cast in the 2014 primaries. Despite that good news, turnout for this year’s primaries still was only about 18% of registered voters in Gregg County. Residents have more opportunities to head to the polls this year, and we encourage them to do so.
GUSHER: For the decision by Kilgore College trustees to keep tuition rates steady for the 2022-23 school year. The board recently voted to bump up some fees and added a $15-per-semester campus security fee. But Terry Hanson, college CFO and vice president of administrative services, said officials “were cognizant” of the pandemic’s lingering effects. “We know that times are tough for everyone,” he said. “We definitely took that into consideration for tuition and fees.” We applaud the college for putting the best interests of its students at the forefront.
GUSHER: For a recent series of Black History Month-focused lectures at the Gregg County Historical Museum. The lectures this past Saturday, which were free and open to the public, were presented by Black Americans from Longview and surrounding areas who have gone on to make a significant impact on their community, state and nation. The lectures were offered as part of the exhibit “Journey Stories,” which remains on display through March 26. As museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy told us, she hopes the lectures shined a light on the “amazing African Americans here in Longview who have done great things.” Loy also said she hopes the lectures and the “Journey Stories” exhibit encourages a more “culturally diverse” audience at the museum.
GUSHER: For the announcement by the city of Longview of the musical acts for the July Fourth Fireworks and Freedom Celebration. The city said country musician Drake White and his band, The Big Fire, will headline the free outdoor concert that precedes the annual fireworks display at the Maude Cobb Convention Complex. East Texas country musician Hayden McBride is set to open the concert. We’re already tasting the hot dogs and lemonade and look forward to the return of our city’s excellent Independence Day celebration.
GUSHER: For a project by VeraBank to renovate its historical building at Tyler and Fredonia streets downtown. The Henderson-based bank is spending more than $1.5 million on the project, which includes exterior renovations at what now is the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and the parking garage next door. VeraBank owns both those facilities, and the art museum is expected to move around the corner to the former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank building at the corner of Fredonia and Methvin streets at some point. Brad Tidwell, VeraBank’s president and CEO, said the building’s fourth floor will be completely updated to make it more modern, and the facade of the current Longview Museum of Fine Arts building will be repaired and the bank will add a canopy over the walkway from the bank to the parking garage. Tidwell said the remodel at the Fredonia Street building will allow the bank to add approximately 30 more people there. He added that over time, more employees will be added to higher level floors. It’s hard not to notice the VeraBank building, which is the tallest in Longview. We look forward to seeing the work progress, especially at the art museum, with Tidwell saying the goal is to make the facade look similar to how it appeared decades ago.