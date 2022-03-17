Longview News-Journal
GUSHER: For a project working on improvements to regional broadband access. The pandemic drove home the need for a project the East Texas Council of Governments began working on before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the world. In some area counties, that work is nearing completion, including in Gregg and Harrison Counties, with ETCOG then poised to assist in making the planned projects a reality by helping connect the counties with funding opportunities. Broadband provides high-speed internet through a variety of ways — fiber optics, wireless, cable, DSL and satellite. The pandemic has shown us just how crucial internet access is to all of us. We are grateful for this project and ETCOG’s role in making it possible.
GUSHER: For a local man who has been helping raise funds for war-ravaged Ukraine and its residents. Brad Bunt, who lives in Longview and is the former director of the Kilgore College Small Business Development Center, is Texas coordinator for the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation and a member of East Texas Friends of Ukraine. The local organization recently sent $30,000 in donations to Ukranian defense and military forces fighting against Russian forces. Bunt is still in contact with numerous Ukrainians he’s met over the years and said he has been learning what their needs are and how local organizations can help. Ukrainians have been requesting everything from medical supplies and equipment to knee and arm pads, essentially “different things to help them protect their cities,” Bunt said. We cannot imagine what the people of Ukraine must be enduring, and we are grateful for people like Bunt who can help offer some relief.
GUSHER: For a multitude of public options available for children — young and old — during what is spring break for most area youths. The Longview Public Library has been offering a week filled with events it calls “Spring Break @ LPL,” which includes story times, video game tournaments, movie screenings and crafting. On Saturday, the library will host a marathon LEGO-A-THON 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If that’s not enough, the city on Thursday hosted an open house at Safety City and on Wednesday hosted its inaugural Longview Kite Festival. The first-of-its-kind event in Longview was greeted with pleasant weather as groups of people dotted Lear Park working to get their kites aloft. We agree with one attendee who said, “I know a lot of people always say there’s not a lot to do in Longview, so I think this kind of proves that wrong.”
GUSHER: For the end coming into sight for the lengthy construction on main Longview roads tied to what will be a walking and biking trail system throughout the city. McCann Road has been reduced to one lane in each direction near Towne Lake Village in Longview since June. That piece of the construction project followed months of a lane reduction on Judson Road. Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said this week that the road project and its corresponding trail work should be done by this summer. We are looking forward to the removal of lane reductions on McCann Road that has been pushed back due to delays. Those types of changes can lead to frustration and require some patience on the part of local motorists. Such is the price of progress, and we are eagerly anticipating the amenity that will be 10 miles of connected trails throughout the city.