A U.S. national flag tops a barricade delimiting territorial gang control in the Bel Air neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. More than a city, Port-au-Prince is an archipelago of gang-controlled islands. Some neighborhoods are abandoned. Others are barricaded behind fires, destroyed cars and piles of garbage, occupied by heavily armed men. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)