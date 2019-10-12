A long weekend of celebration and history is set for later this month as the city of Hallsville celebrates its 150th anniversary.
From Oct. 24 through 27, Hallsville’s Sesquicentennial Celebration will take over downtown with displays, parades, music, contests and more.
The event starts with a Historical Section set up Oct. 24 and 25 across from Hallsville City Hall. It will be set up by committee member Rob Key, who also serves as an organizer for the annual Battle of Fort Crawford event.
“We will have real Native Americans there and they will perform a traditional dance,” Welch said earlier. “We will also have a blacksmith set up there, and soap, candle and syrup making, as well as a leather making. We will have teepees and chuck wagons set up and there will be a recreation of the buildings in Hallsville from that era, including the post office and Masonic lodge. Everything will be in a historically correct theme.”
The event also will include a historical period-themed parade at 10 a.m. Oct. 25, beginning at Brookshire’s, following along U.S. 80 East to the Hallsville Park.
Wagons will be put on trailers for the parade and the Hallsville High School Bobcat drill team and band will join in the parade, as well as several antique cars and tractors, Welch said.
Immediately after the Saturday parade, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert will speak at the Hallsville City Park amphitheater, as well as Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey.
“We will have a huge birthday cake for everyone at noon at Gold Hall Community Center to celebrate the city’s birthday,” committee member Laura Welch said.
During the day Saturday, vendors will be set up at the park while bands play live music on the amphitheater stage.
A Little Miss Sesquicentennial and Junior Miss Sesquicentennial Pageant will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the park’s amphitheater.
Girls ages 3 to 7 may compete in the Little Miss pageant while girls ages 8 to 12 years old may compete in the Junior Miss pageant. Sunday dress is requested for pageant attire.
Those wishing to sign up for the pageant or the parade may pick up forms at Hallsville City Hall.
Welch said a small participation fee will be required per pageant contestant.
“From about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, we will have constant back to back entertainment, old games, live bands and wagon rides around town. The Hallsville ISD Band Boosters are set to host a fundraiser dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. at Gold Hall Community Center,” Welch said. “At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Beau Brumble, who is a Hallsville native, will perform at the amphitheater at the park.”
At 8 a.m. Oct. 26, a church service will be held at the Non Day Camp on FM 450 North, Welch said.
“We want everything to have the historical aspect in honor of our cities’ 150th anniversary,” Welch said.
For information about the event, to sign up for the parade or pageant, or to become a vendor, search Facebook for the Hallsville Sesquicentennial page. Tax deductible donations also may be sent to P.O. Box 116, Hallsville, Texas 75650.