By Bob Jones
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
S-Q 9 8 7
H-J 7 6 5
D-Void
C-10 9 6 4 3
WEST EAST
S-10 6 5 S-A 4 3 2
H-8 4 2 H-A Q 10
D-J 7 2 D-10 9 4
C-A Q J 5 C-8 7 2
SOUTH
S-K J
H-K 9 3
D-A K Q 8 6 5 3
C-K
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
2NT Pass 3C Pass
3D Pass 3NT All pass
Opening lead: Eight of H
Today's deal is from a recent online competition between two expert teams. Believe it or not, the auction was duplicated at both tables.
The play to the first trick was the same at both tables -- eight, low, 10, king. At one table, declarer cashed his three top diamonds to make sure the suit was splitting favorably. He then tried to sneak the jack of spades through the defense. East was on the ball, however, and captured the jack with his ace. East shifted to a club and the defense took three club tricks before West reverted to hearts and East took two heart tricks for down two. Declarer vowed that he would never again open two no trump with a hand like that.
At the other table, declarer was Hall of Famer David Berkowitz, of Boca Raton, Florida. Berkowitz realized that he was going to need 3-3 diamonds to have a chance and he did not want to telegraph the diamond position to his opponents. He led the king of spades at trick two, trying to look like he needed an entry to dummy. East cannily ducked this and Berkowitz rattled off seven diamond tricks to make his contract. We hope he credited his deceptive play for this good result and not his opening bid decision.
We've been having some fun with the opening bid choice in this deal, but we have no strong objection to the bid. In fact, we would expect many of today's experts to make the same choice.