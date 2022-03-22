ORE CITY — John Lanser said he heard a roaring whir and looked out of his bedroom window just as a tornado made its way toward him. He was in his camper alongside with Lake O' the Pines with his wife Jeanie, and they had little time to react.
"Well, I just laid on top of her (his wife), I put my big arms on top of her head and I said, 'Hang on. We're going for a ride,' and we did," Lanser said.
The Lansers are from Dubuque, Iowa, and they come to Texas to spend six months each year. They are three months into their fifth visit, which has now been upended by a tornado.
A tornado appears to have touched down Monday night south of Evergreen Road and FM 2685 in Upshur County then moving northeast to the county line at Lake O’ the Pines, according to the sheriff’s office.
The couple only had time to crouch down and huddle for safety before the tornado made impact with their camper set up at an RV park off Texas 155 east of Ore City.
"It picked it up once and then it dropped it back down, and then I thought, 'Boy, we got out of that,' and then a couple of seconds later another blast picked it up completely and threw it ..." John Lanser said.
The Lansers' trailer was lifted off the ground once and then flipped on its side. One more roll would have submerged the couple and their camper in the lake, he said.
During the impact, a deep freezer the couple keeps in their bedroom was thrown across the camper and struck John Lanser in the head. He sustained a cut on his head while his wife escaped the incident with some cuts and bruises, Lanser said. If he hadn't covered his wife with his body, Lanser suspects the freezer would have done additional damage.
Lanser chuckled and held a beer while saying that he is not concerned about his injury and had no plans to get it checked at a hospital.
The Lansers and some others staying at the park were in the process Tuesday of salvaging what they could from their campers.'
Since they are now having to stay in the area for a few days, they mainly wanted to find clothes, Lanser said.
John Lanser said the owner of the adjacent Castaway Inn intends to let the couple stay in a room for free for now. The owner gave the couple food and water and an Ore City official brought the donuts earlier in the day.
Another camper nearby was partially submerged in the lake and had received extensive damage. Lanser said two men were in the camper when it was lifted and thrown into the lake and that they had to escape by busting a vent, knocking a hole in the roof, crawling out and jumping in the water.
The two men declined to comment.
Richard Thomas from Texoma has been at the lake fishing for the past three days. He was staying in a cabin in a nearby RV park when he heard the tornado make its way through Monday night, he said.
His boat was docked in the water underneath a pile of rubble and debris. A camper that was submerged in the water beside it was nearly on top of the small red boat.
Thomas said that as soon as the wreckage was cleared out he was going to load up his boat and take it home to see if he's able to salvage it.
National Weather Service crews on Tuesday continued to survey two areas in East Texas. Lisa May, a meteorological technician with the service's Shreveport office, said initial reports showed an EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 mph in Upshur County, although survey efforts were expected to last through part of Wednesday.