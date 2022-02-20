MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 19 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block to lead No. 14 Texas to a 67-58 win over West Virginia on Sunday.
DeYona Gaston added 13 points and Audrey Warren 11 for the Longhorns (19-6, 9-5 Big 12 Conference), who won their fourth straight.
Aliyah Matharu, one of three Longhorns with eight points, closed it out with a three-point play with 12.9 seconds left, her layup coming at the shot clock buzzer. Harmon, a freshman, also drew a key charging foul with 1:25 to play.
Esmery Martinez scored 13 points with four steals for the Mountaineers (11-13, 4-10), who lost their fifth straight. Madisen Smith added 10 points.
There were eight ties and nine lead changes but West Virginia never led by more than two points. Texas, which won the first meeting 73-56, led 36-28 at halftime, closing on a 10-0 run, the first five points from Harmon.
South Carolina 67, Tennessee 53
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds to match the Southeastern Conference mark of 19 straight double-doubles and No. 1 South Carolina clinched a share of the league title with a 67-53 victory over No. 12 Tennessee.
Boston tied the mark of LSU great Sylvia Fowles accomplished 15 years ago and the Gamecocks (25-1, 13-1 SEC) won their 13th straight to lock up the No. 1 seed in the league tournament in two weeks.
Boston, with her Tennessee orange braids, stole the show with her latest dominant performance. She had eight points and eight rebounds at the half, then hit a driving basket for her 10th point. Three minutes later, Boston collected her own miss for the 10th rebound as the crowd of 18,000-plus cheered.
Tennessee (21-6, 10-4) was still in it, though, down 44-36 after Rae Burrell’s bucket midway through the third quarter.
Alabama 81, Texas A&M 79, 2-OT
COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M women’s basketball fell in a double-overtime thriller, 81-79, to Alabama on Sunday night at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M (14-12, 4-10 SEC) was led by Qadashah Hoppie who scored a team-high 16 points and led the Aggies with five assists. Aaliyah Patty hit a game-tying shot to force the first overtime of the night and recorded the fifth double-double of her season, posting 11 points and 12 rebounds.
The Aggies dominated the glass in the first period, outrebounding the Crimson Tide (14-11, 5-9 SEC), 16-9, which led to nine second-chance points for A&M. Both Patty and Pitts grabbed four rebounds apiece and helped the Maroon & White build a 15-12 advantage after the first.