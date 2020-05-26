Harmony High School seniors
Honor graduates are noted with *

Neil Aga

Sarah Allen

Nicholas Anderson

Alexander Barton

Kasity Berry*

Chloe Billingsley

Jake Byrd*

McKayla Caldwell

Cassandra Castillo

Danya Castillo

Brody Chatham

Kaylee Clemens*

Gracie Clemens*

Dusti Click

Jesse Cox*

Jacob Crippen

Kaleb Dabreu*

Jenna Dacus*

Aleah Daily

Dacey Dawson*

Andrew Dietrich*

Allen DuPuy

Isaac Edwards*

Bradley Elmore

Alanis Faulkner

Surrie Fenlaw

Eden Garrison

Gage Goddard

Juston Gregory

Trenton Hart

Kylynn Henson*

Devon Jetton*

Kyle Jones

Eric Lopez

Cole Mayhan

Colin McGrew

Hunter McNeel*

Brandon McNeil*

Rian Moore*

Colton Morris

Seth Parks*

Blayze Phillips*

Jacob Phillips*

Samuel Ross

Macey Russell*

Matthew Scott

Shane Sewell*

Tyler Sherwood

Tanner Shipp

Trinity Shipp*

Trey Theriot

Aaron Thomas*

Danyelle Thompson

Sydney Thompson*

Justin Thornbrugh

Bethany Walsh

Spencer Watkins

Hunter Weaver

Katelyn Welborn

Heather White

Azlee Whiteside

Raylee Willie*