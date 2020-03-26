Harrison County's first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed, County Judge Chad Sims said today.
He said the county was notified of the case by the Texas Department of State Health Services, but released no further information about the patient.
"More details are being gathered at this time but the immediate risk of transmission remains low," Sims said in a statement.
In an email, he said he was notified about 10 a.m. of the case.
“We already have a voluntary shelter in place order by the governor and I’d like to reinforce that from the county,” he said.
All residents must do their part to stop the spread of the virus, Sims said, and he urged against panic.
“There is no need for alarm. Grocery stores, banks, etcetera will continue to work as normal,” he said. “Please stay at home, practice social-distancing and use excellent personal hygiene habits. This is a voluntary self-quarantine.”
That means residents are free to leave home for essentials but must take the situation seriously to achieve best results, Sims said. He added that county offices would remain working with reduced staff.
The confirmation brings to 33 the tally of cases across Northeast Texas, including 21 in Smith County:
Bowie: 1
Cass: 1
Gregg: 3
Harrison: 1
Hopkins: 1
Morris: 1
Rusk: 2
Smith: 21, 1 death
Upshur: 1
Van Zandt: 1