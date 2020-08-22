We are all spending more time at home now and are increasingly finding that DIY home improvement projects can be fun, rewarding and cost-effective. Especially today when it’s so important to have a comfortable, stylish home to enjoy more time with friends and family, DIY projects are a simple way to make our living spaces even better. Perhaps best of all, they empower you to personalize your home to reflect your tastes, preferences and individual needs.
Thanks in part to trends in green building that encourage homeowners to invest in improving the efficiency of their homes, studies have estimated the global market for home improvement goods and services is expected to grow by 4.5% annually to exceed $1.1 trillion by 2025. And, the DIY market is expected to account for more than half of that figure.
That’s all good news to homeowners with great ideas for home improvement that are looking for easy DIY projects or custom materials they can purchase affordably. Even better news: many projects can be completed for less than $500, potentially adding value to your home and, in many cases, adding years of enjoyment.
Are you finding yourself with the time and motivation to move forward on a DIY project that can add more personal flair to your home? This season, consider tackling one of the following home improvement ideas slated to take less than $500 from your budget.
Adding an eye-catching new backsplash to your existing wall — or replacing the one you have with a fresh, updated design — can make your kitchen feel like an entirely new space. You’re only limited by your creativity since your choice of backsplash materials is now nearly endless, with a vast variety of ceramic, metal, wood, concrete, glass, composite or stone designs to choose from in a number of shapes, sizes and configurations. Research suggests reports that 16 square feet of DIY backsplash materials should run you about $400 to $600, and you could have a finished product in as little as two to three days if you study up on techniques ahead of time.
Grooming and beautifying your yard can be an excellent way to boost your home’s overall appearance, increase its value and express your personal taste. To get started, talk with a local nursery about the best options for your yard and climate. The fun part will be choosing and installing a mix of new trees, shrubs, container plants, flowers and/or other outside plants that can turn your outdoor space into eye candy.
There’s nothing like a new coat of smooth, clean paint to make a room feel transformed. Aiming to energize an entry space? Cover the walls with a bright, welcoming color that pops. Want to make a bedroom more restful? Exchange that overly dramatic yellow with a soothing cream, taupe or seafoam. Best of all, paint is easy to change out again whenever your current color choices start to lose their luster. Expect to spend close to $200 for enough paint and supplies to paint a 10-by-12-foot room.
While a complete renovation may be beyond your skill level, most homeowners can capably complete less-difficult replacements involving showerheads, faucets, light fixtures and hardware. You might also paint or wallpaper walls, replace your shower curtain, towels, rugs, wall decor and window treatments.
There’s a reason crown molding is so popular; it can instantly add elegance, contrast and distinction to an otherwise ordinary room. These
days, the decorative trim can be found in wood, plaster or polyurethane to fit any budget. In addition to ceiling lines, you may wish to add it to your home’s upper cabinetry and other structural elements.
One of the great joys of homeownership is the ability to personalize the space you call yours. Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. has many other resources, like budgeting and home maintenance tips to help new homeowners.