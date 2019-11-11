NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The lack of women on country radio is as tired as a bad country song cliche, but the Country Music Association Awards is trying to set the stage for them to reign, both as the hosts, as performers and perhaps the night’s biggest winners.
All eyes are on the top prize, entertainer of the year, which hasn’t been won by a woman since Taylor Swift in 2011. Carrie Underwood is vying for entertainer of the year, while Maren Morris is the leading nominee. Performers include Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton.
The show will air live today on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: “Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett; “Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood; “Dan + Shay,” Dan + Shay; “Desperate Man,” Eric Church; and “GIRL,” Maren Morris.
SINGLE OF THE YEAR: “Burning Man” by Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne; “GIRL” by Maren Morris; “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton; “Millionaire” by Chris Stapleton; and “Speechless” by Dan + Shay.
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood.
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.