In this Nov. 17, 1968, photo, New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath (12) runs for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders. The Jets were leading 32-29 when the childrens classic “Heidi” began on NBC, interrupting the final minutes of the game, which the Raiders won 43-32 in one of the most dramatic rallies in AFL history. The uproar brought changes to the NFL’s TV coverage policy.