I just love camellias. I’ve enjoyed growing several varieties of japonicas and sasanquas over the years. Last fall, while browsing through a plant sale at SFA University, I fell for 2 vigorous, young plants. One was the often touted Camellia hiemalis "Shishi Gashira," (shortened name "Shishi") and the other was Camellia sasanqua "Kanjiro." Now, a year later, they have both grown steadily and are just starting their annual bloom season. Today, when I walked up to my "Shishi" and saw those first hot pink flowers against the glossy, dark green foliage, I couldn’t help but exclaim, “Hello, Beautiful!”
"Shishi Gashira," often called a Camellia sasanqua, is actually a different species, Camellia hiemalis, or dwarf sasanqua. Estimates vary, but it is generally predicted to grow 4-6 feet tall and wide. As with sasanquas, it flowers mid-fall into winter, and it is a prolific bloomer. Even in its first 3-4 months in our landscape last winter, this little champ produced so many flowers I was astonished, and it literally didn’t flinch during the Winter Storm Uri snowpocalypse in February 2021. Blooms are dark pink, 2-3 inches across.
Camellia sasanqua "Kanjiro" can reach 8-10 feet tall and wide. Foliage is dark green and shiny; single to semi-double 3-4 inch blooms are cherry pink and lightly fragrant. In its first year, this stunning plant has gained almost a foot in height. It didn’t bloom after planting last year, and the buds are a bit later than "Shishi" this fall, but the first blossom was gorgeous. It left me wanting more!
As with all camellias, these 2 are acid-lovers, making them ideal for most East Texas soils. They are best planted in fall or winter to allow them to establish roots before the summer heat. Choosing a well-drained site is essential. Camellias like filtered sun, but need shade protection from hot afternoon rays. Good soil preparation includes digging a hole no deeper than the depth of the plant’s potted root ball but at least 3 times the diameter. Water regularly when the top 3” of soil is dry, especially in summer. Use a fertilizer for acid-lovers as directed in spring after blooming is finished. Prune after blooming if needed.
Scale insects may affect camellias, causing the underside of leaves to become caked with white and the leaf tops to become mottled with yellow. Scale can be controlled by dormant oil application when temperatures are mild by spraying the entire plant, especially the undersides of leaves. Adding contact insecticides labeled for scale or a systemic insecticide containing imidacloprid to your dormant oil regimen increases effectiveness. Systemic insecticides should only be used after the plant finishes blooming to avoid harming pollinators. Regularly removing leaf litter and fallen blooms provides a hygienic environment for your plant to thrive.
"Shishi Gashira" and "Kanjiro" are both readily available in nurseries. Maybe soon your own "Shishi" or "Kanjiro" will stop you in your tracks. Just say, “Hello, Beautiful!”