Saulsbury Industries has notified the Texas Workforce Commission that it plans to lay off 58 workers May 21 at its fabrication shop in Henderson.
Saulsbury provides "engineering, procurement, construction services to heavy industrial clients across a wide range of industries: gas processing and treatment, refining, petroleum/petrochemicals, manufacturing and terminals/logistics," according to its website.
The company has headquarters in Odessa.
Saulsbury also notified the workforce commission that it plans to lay off 15 more employees at two Ector County facilities.
The move follows two other recent layoff announcements in the Longview area.
Oilfield services company Halliburton notified the workforce commission in April that it would lay off 233 employees at its Kilgore plant. The company also plans to close the facility and move operations to Bossier City.
And fracking company FTS International Services has furloughed 59 employees from its facility at 1704 E. Whaley St. in Longview.
This story will be updated.