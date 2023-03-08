DALLAS — Herschel Walker says he doesn’t live in Texas anymore.
The former football star’s change of address, likely to Atlanta, might not have been a big deal except for the fact that there have been calls for an investigation into where he lives following his failed campaign for Senate.
Walker’s relocation out of Tarrant County — which he declared in an application to have a tax break removed from his Westlake home — comes after the former Dallas Cowboys running back’s residency drew national attention when he ran for office in Georgia last year.
Walker, the Republican nominee, lost in a runoff to Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock despite an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and financial support from the likes of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones, who together donated almost $6,000 to Walker’s campaign.
Legal questions surrounding Walker’s campaign lingered after the defeat because of a Westlake home, appraised at more than $3 million last year, that he had claimed as his primary residence to receive a homestead exemption.
Atlanta-based WXIA-TV reported Tuesday that Walker applied to have the tax break on the Tarrant County home removed.
“I am no longer a resident of Tarrant County or the State of Texas and therefore do not qualify for the homestead exemption,” Walker wrote in paperwork to the appraisal district, according to the TV station. “This property is not my primary residence.”
Tarrant Appraisal District executive director Jeff Law confirmed to the station that his office stopped Walker’s tax exemption in December after receiving the application in late November.
The tax break was valued at about $1,500. He claimed the exemption for a decade, according to previous reports.
Texas law says to qualify for the general residence homestead exemption a person must have ownership interest in the property and use it as a principal residence. Property owners can keep the exemption if they temporarily move away from the home for less than two years.
Georgia records show Walker is registered to vote under an Atlanta address. The registration was filed in August 2021, shortly before he declared his candidacy for Congress. Online records show he also has an active voter registration in Texas.
