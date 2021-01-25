FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen as sundown in Washington. The Supreme Court is telling a lower court to continue to consider a case brought by a Texas death row inmate protesting a policy that means a chaplain can’t accompany him into the death chamber. The justices on Monday ordered Ruben Gutierrez’s case sent back to a federal trial-level court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)