FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington. The Supreme Court is siding with Google in an $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle. The justices sided with Google 6-2 on April 5, 2021. The case has to do with Google’s creation of the Android operating system now used on the vast majority of smartphones worldwide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)