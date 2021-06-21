Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.