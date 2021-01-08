CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Southlake Carroll (11-1) vs. Duncanville (10-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Denton Guyer (11-2) vs. Cedar Hill (11-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
Katy (12-1) vs. Buda Hays Consolidated (10-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
(All games at AT&T Stadium, Arlington)
Friday, Jan. 15
Class 5A Division II: 1 p.m.
Class 5A Division I: 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Class 6A Division II: 1 p.m.
Class 6A Division I: 7 p.m.