CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Southlake Carroll (11-1) vs. Duncanville (10-1), 3 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park

Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Denton Guyer (11-2) vs. Cedar Hill (11-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Katy (12-1) vs. Buda Hays Consolidated (10-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Mansfield Summit (8-4) vs. Denton Ryan (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Cedar Park (13-0) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Wichita Falls Rider (11-2) vs. Aledo (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium

Crosby (11-3) vs. Liberty Hill (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

(All games at AT&T Stadium, Arlington)

Friday, Jan. 15

Class 5A Division II: Noon

Class 5A Division I: 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Class 6A Division II: Noon

Class 6A Division I: 7 p.m.

