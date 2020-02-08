ST. LOUIS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the game-winner at 2:19 of overtime and finished with two goals, leading the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.
Hintz flipped in a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle for the winner and his 17th goal of the season.
Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, which improved to 10-5 in overtime.
Anton Khudobin made 23 saves. He faced St. Louis for the first time this season and improved to 3-0-1 against the Blues.
Colton Parayko scored two first-period goals for the Blues. It was the third multi-goal game in Parayko’s career and first since Dec. 14, 2018, at Colorado.
Jordan Binnington had 31 saves and St. Louis fell to 7-9 in overtime.
Parayko scored a power-play goal at 7:18 of the first , giving St. Louis an early lead.
Vince Dunn fed Parayko, who sent a slap shot from the left faceoff circle over the shoulder of Khudobin.
The Blues made it 2-0 when Parakyo scored on a slap shot from the top of the right faceoff circle at 10:49. It was Parayko’s fourth goal in his last three games.
Dallas cashed in on its second power-play opportunity, when Benn redireced a shot by Mattias Janmark at 17:48, cutting the deficit to 2-1. It was Benn’s first goal in six games and his 15th of the season.
Hintz scored on a wrist shot from the top of the slot at 13:25, tying the game at 2-all in the second period.