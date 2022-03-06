Note: This is an excerpt from a history of Texas published in the Texas Almanac. The following history has been condensed and begins in 1828:
The political turmoil following the 1828 presidential election in Mexico raised doubts in Americans' minds about the ability of Mexico to make representative government function properly.
But a major factor in the discontent of Americans came with the decree of April 6, 1830, when the Mexican government in essence banned further American immigration into Texas and tried to control slavery.
Stephen F. Austin protested that the prohibition against American immigration would not stop the flow of Anglos into Texas; it would stop only stable, prosperous Americans from coming.
Austin's predictions were fulfilled. Illegal immigrants continued to come. By 1836, the estimated number of people in Texas had reached 35,000.
In the midst of all the turmoil, Texas was prospering. By 1834, some 7,000 bales of cotton with a value of $315,000 were shipped to New Orleans. In the middle of the decade, Texas exports, including cotton and beaver, otter and deer skins, amounted to $500,000.
In 1833 and 1834, the Coahuila y Texas legislature was diligently trying to respond to the complaints of the Texas colonists. The English language was recognized for official purposes. Religious toleration was approved.
In Mexico City, however, a different scenario was developing. Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna assumed supreme authority in April 1834 and began dismantling the federalist government. Among the most offensive changes dictated by Santa Anna was the reduction of the state militias to one man per each 500 population. The intent was to eliminate possible armed opposition to the emerging centralist government.
In January 1835, Santa Anna sent a detachment of soldiers to Anahuac to reinforce the customs office, but duties were being charged irregularly at various ports on the coast. William B. Travis, in an act not supported by all colonists, led a contingent of armed colonists against the Mexican soldiers, who withdrew without a fight.
Although some members of the peace party wrote Mexican Gen. Martín Perfecto de Cos, stationed at Matamoros, apologizing for the action, he was not compromising. Cos demanded that the group be arrested and turned over to him. The Texans refused.
The committees of correspondence, organized at the Convention of 1832 (which had asked that Texas be separated from Coahuila), began organizing another meeting. Because the term convention aroused visions of revolution in the eyes of Mexican officials, the gathering at Washington-on-the-Brazos in October 1835 was called a consultation. But with the breakdown of the state government and with Santa Annas repeal of the Constitution of 1824, the American settlers felt well within their rights to provide a new framework with which to govern Texas.
Col. Domingo de Ugartechea, headquartered at San Antonio, became concerned about armed rebellion when he heard of the incident at Anahuac. He recalled a six-pound cannon that had been given DeWitt colonists to fight Indians.
Ugartechea ordered Cpl. Casimira de León with five men to Gonzales to retrieve the weapon. No problems were expected, but officials at Gonzales refused to surrender the weapon.
Oct. 2, 1835, the Texans challenged the Mexicans with a come-and-take-it flag over the cannon. After a brief skirmish, the Mexicans withdrew, but the first rounds in the Texas Revolution had been fired.
Shared command
As 1836 opened, Texans felt in control of their destiny and secure in their land and their liberties. The Mexican army had been driven from their soil.
But tragedy loomed. Easy victories over government forces at Anahuac, Nacogdoches, Goliad, Gonzales and San Antonio in the fall of 1835 had given them a false sense of security. Consequently, as the Mexican counterattack developed, no one was in charge. Sam Houston was titular commander-in-chief of the Texas forces, but he had little authority.
The status of the strongholds along the San Antonio River was of concern to Houston. In mid-January, Houston sent James Bowie to San Antonio to determine if the Alamo was defensible. If not, Bowie had orders to destroy it and withdraw the men and artillery to Gonzales and Copano.
On Feb. 8, David Crockett of Tennessee, bringing 12 men with him, arrived to aid the revolutionaries.
On Feb. 12, 1836, Santa Anna's main force crossed the Rio Grande headed for San Antonio.
On Feb. 11, William B. Travis arrived in San Antonio. Immediately a split in command at the Alamo garrison arose. Most were American volunteers who looked to the Houston-appointed Bowie as their leader. Travis had only a handful of Texas army regulars. Bowie and Travis agreed to share the command of 150 men.
Arriving at the Alamo on Feb. 23, Santa Anna left no doubt regarding his attitude toward the defenders. He hoisted a blood-red flag, the traditional Mexican symbol of no quarter, no surrender, no mercy. Travis and Bowie defiantly answered the display with a cannon shot.
Immediately the Mexicans began surrounding the Alamo and bombarding it.
On Feb. 24, Bowie became ill and relinquished his share of command to Travis.
By March 5, Santa Anna had 4,000 men in camp, a force he felt sufficient to subdue the Alamo.
Historians disagree on the date, but the story goes that on March 3 or 5, Travis called his command together and explained the bleak outlook. He then asked those willing to die for freedom to stay and fight; those not willing could try to get through enemy lines to safety. Even the sick Jim Bowie vowed to stay.
At dawn March 6, Santa Anna's forces attacked. When the fighting stopped between 8:30 and 9 a.m., all the defenders were dead.
Santa Anna's victory came at the cost of almost one-third his forces killed or wounded. Their deaths in such number set back Santa Anna's timetable.
Sam Houston, finally given command of the entire Texas army, left the convention at Washington-on-the-Brazos on the day of the fall of the Alamo.
On March 11, he arrived at Gonzales to begin organizing the troops.
On March 17, Houston reached the Colorado near the present city of La Grange and began receiving reinforcements. Within a week, the small force of several hundred had become almost respectable, with 1,200–1,400 men in camp.
By the time Houston reached the Colorado, the convention at Washington-on-the-Brazos was completing work. David Burnet, a New Jersey native, was named interim president of the new Texas government, and Lorenzo de Zavala, a Yucatán native, was named vice president.
On March 27, Houston moved his men to San Felipe on the Brazos.
As the army marched farther back toward the San Jacinto River, two Mexican couriers were captured and gave Houston the information he had hoped for. Santa Anna in his haste had led the small Mexican force in front of Houston. Now the Texans had an opportunity to win the war.
Early on April 21, Gen. Cos reinforced Santa Anna's troops with more than 500 men. The new arrivals, who had marched all night, disrupted the camps routine for a time, but soon all the soldiers and officers settled down for a midday rest.
About 3 p.m., Houston ordered his men to parade and the battle was launched at 4:30 p.m.
Historians disagree widely on the number of troops on each side. Houston probably had about 900 while Santa Anna had between 1,100 and 1,300.
But the Texans had the decided psychological advantage. Two thirds of the fledgling Republic's army were old Texans who had family and land to defend. They had an investment of years of toil in building their homes.
In less than 20 minutes, they set the Mexican army to rout. More than 600 Mexicans were killed and hundreds more wounded or captured. Only nine of the Texans died in the fight.
It was not until the following day that Santa Anna was captured.
Santa Anna introduced himself when taken to the wounded Houston.
President Burnet took charge of Santa Anna, and on May 14 the dictator signed two treaties at Velasco, a public document and a secret one. The public agreement declared that hostilities would cease, that the Mexican army would withdraw to south of the Rio Grande, that prisoners would be released and that Santa Anna would be shipped to Veracruz as soon as possible.
In the secret treaty, Santa Anna agreed to recognize Texas independence, to give diplomatic recognition, to negotiate a commercial treaty and to set the Rio Grande as the new Republic's boundary.
A president is elected
Sam Houston was easily the most dominant figure throughout the nearly 10-year history of the Republic of Texas. While he was roundly criticized for the retreat across Texas during the revolution, the victory at San Jacinto endeared him to most of the new nations inhabitants.
Houston handily defeated Henry Smith and Stephen F. Austin in the election called in September 1836 by the interim government, and he was inaugurated as president on Oct. 22.
In the same September election, voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to request annexation to the United States.
Austin was named secretary of state and Smith was secretary of the treasury. But Texas suffered a major tragedy in late December 1836 when Austin, the acknowledged Father of Texas, died of pneumonia.
The greatest disappointment in Houston's first term was the failure to have the Republic annexed to the United States. Henry Morfit, President Jackson's agent, toured the new Republic in the summer of 1836. Although impressed, Morfit reported that Texas best chance at continued independence lay in the stupidity of the rulers of Mexico and the financial embarrassment of the Mexican government. He recommended that annexation be delayed.
Under the constitution, Houston's first term lasted only two years, and he could not succeed himself. His successor, Mirabeau B. Lamar, had grand visions .
Early in 1839, Lamar gained recognition as the Father of Education in Texas when the Congress granted each of the existing 23 counties three leagues of land to be used for education. Fifty leagues of land were set aside for a university.
Despite the lip service paid to education, the government did not have the money for several years to set up a school system. Most education during the Republic was provided by private schools and churches.
Lamar's Indian policies differed greatly from those under Houston. Houston had lived with Cherokees as a youth, was adopted as a member of a tribe and advocated Indian rights long before coming to Texas. Lamar reflected more the frontier attitude toward American Indians.
Texans first tried to negotiate the Cherokees' removal from the region, but in July 1839, the Indians were forcibly ejected from Texas at the Battle of the Neches River in Van Zandt County.
Houston was returned to the presidency of the Republic in 1841.
Houston re-entered negotiations with the Indians in Central Texas in an attempt to quell the raids on settlements. A number of trading posts were opened along the frontier to pacify the Indians.
War fever reached a high pitch in Texas in 1842, and Houston grew increasingly unpopular because he would not launch an offensive war against Mexico.
As Houston completed his second term, the United States was becoming more interested in annexation. Texas had seriously flirted with Great Britain and France, and the Americans did not want a rival republic with close foreign ties on the North American continent. Houston orchestrated the early stages of the final steps toward annexation. It was left to his successor, Anson Jones, to complete the process.
Adroit political leadership had gained the Republic recognition from many foreign countries. Although dreams of empire may have dimmed, Texans had established an identity on a major portion of the North American continent.
The U.S. presidential campaign of 1844 was to make Texas a part of the Union.
Annexation to the United States was far from automatic for Texas once independence from Mexico was gained in 1836.
William H. Wharton was Texas’ first representative in Washington. His instructions were to gain diplomatic recognition of the new Republic’s independence.
After some squabbles, the U.S. Congress appropriated funds for a minister to Texas, and President Andrew Jackson recognized the new country in one of his last acts in office in March 1837.
In Houston’s second term in the Texas presidency, he instructed Isaac Van Zandt, his minister in Washington, to renew the annexation negotiations. Although U.S. President John Tyler and his cabinet were eager to annex Texas, they were worried about ratification in the U.S. Senate. The annexation question was put off.
In January 1844, Houston again gave Van Zandt instructions to propose annexation talks. This time the United States agreed to Houston’s standing stipulation that, for serious negotiations to take place, the United States must provide military protection to Texas. U.S. naval forces were ordered to the Gulf of Mexico and U.S. troops were positioned on the southwest border close to Texas.
On April 11, 1844, Texas and the United States signed a treaty for annexation. Texas would enter the Union as a territory, not a state, under terms of the treaty. The United States would assume Texas’ debt up to $10 million and would negotiate Texas’ southwestern boundary with Mexico.
On June 8, 1844, the U.S. Senate rejected the treaty .
But westward expansion became a major issue in the U.S. presidential election that year. James K. Polk, the Democratic nominee, was a supporter of expansion, and the party’s platform called for adding Oregon and Texas to the Union.
After Polk won the election in November, President Tyler declared that the people had spoken on the issue of annexation, and he resubmitted the matter to Congress.
Several bills were introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives containing various proposals.
In February 1845, the U.S. Congress approved a resolution that would bring Texas into the Union as a state.
President Anson Jones, who succeeded Houston in 1844, called a convention to write a state constitution in Austin on July 4, 1845.
Mexico finally recognized Texas’ independence, but the recognition was rejected. Texas voters overwhelmingly accepted the U.S. proposal and approved the new constitution in a referendum.
On Dec. 29, 1845, the U.S. Congress accepted the state constitution, and Texas became the 28th state in the Union. The first meeting of the Texas Legislature took place on Feb. 16, 1846.