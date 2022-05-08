POTOMAC, Md. — Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth Sunday duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
An emerging star on the PGA Tour whose only missing achievement is contention in a major, the 31-year-old Homa finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. He won for the fourth time overall, third in 15 months and second since he gave up his popular podcast.
"I just feel like I'm coming into my own. I'm starting to believe in myself a lot and that's all I can ask for," said Homa, whose next start will be in two weeks at the PGA Championship.
With his win last September in Napa, California, Homa joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season. He also moves to sixth in the Presidents Cup standings, meaning he's in position to earn a return visit this September to the Wells Fargo's usual home, Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Bradley started the day with a two-shot lead, gave it away on the par-5 second hole and took it back on the par-4 eighth before Homa finally took command for good on the back nine. A bogey on the closing hole gave Bradley a 2-over 72 and a tie for second with Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick.
PGA Champions
DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Steve Flesch rallied from four shots behind Sunday with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his second title at the TPC Sugarloaf.
Flesch also won this tournament in 2018, his only other win on the PGA Tour Champions.
Flesch finished the second round badly and figured he had nothing to lose. He even switched back to his old set of irons for the final round.
David Toms had a two-shot lead on the back nine when he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 13th and then a 6-footer for par on the 14th. Needing a birdie to force a playoff, Toms had a hybrid for his second shot on the par-5 18th and then chose to lay up.
His wedge from 103 yards was 18 feet right of the flag and he missed for a par and a 70.
Toms said he replaced his 5-wood with a gap wedge this week, and he wound up using the wedge just once. He said he could have used the 5-wood on the 18th.
Even so, it was the wedge for his third shot that cost him.
Toms finished one shot behind along with Padraig Harrington (64) and Fred Couples, who birdied the last hole for a 66. Harrington had a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole that missed.
Flesch finished at 11-under 205.
British Masters
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day to win the British Masters by one shot in a dramatic fashion Sunday, earning his first European tour title in nearly four years and igniting his career after a damaging court case.
Olesen shot 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg (68) at the Belfry.
Soderberg ended 9-under 279 overall which had looked enough for the win.
South Africa's Justin Walters (71) and Scottish pair Connor Syme (70) and Richie Ramsay (71) shared a three-way tie for third.
Olesen had taken a three-stroke lead into the final round but struggled Sunday before his brilliant finish, including an eagle on the par-5 17th hole by holing from 28 feet, followed by 35 feet across the green on the last.
On Saturday Olesen tapped in from two feet at No. 17 for a second eagle of the day and holed a birdie putt from 23 feet at the last.
The Danish golfer's previous win was at the Italian Open in June 2018. He was suspended by the European tour the following year after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman and being intoxicated on a flight following a World Golf Championships event in Tennessee.
Olesen was acquitted by a court in December after saying he had no memory of his behavior because he had been drinking alcohol and taking sleeping tablets. He said the case had a "devastating impact" on his career, having plunged down the ranking from his position at No. 62 at the time of the incidents.
Olesen is ranked No. 376 and had not previously finished higher than a tie for 12th on the European tour this year.