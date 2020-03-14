Whether you want to customize and enhance your living spaces for your own enjoyment or you need to prepare to stand out in a buyer’s market, creating that wow factor is easy to achieve, if you know where to focus your attention. You’re likely already familiar with the importance of exterior curb appeal. According to experienced realtors, it’s just as important to continue that concept after walking through the front door.
“As the saying goes, ‘you only have one opportunity to make a first impression,’” says realtor Vincent A. Stanson, a REALTOR associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. “When that front door opens, homeowners have the chance to impress their guests with a stunning stairway system, stand-out mouldings and decorative interior accents.”
To get you started, here are easy ideas to give your spaces that wow factor you see and admire in ads and architectural magazines:
Totally transform a room top to bottom with decorative mouldings and millwork, starting with the ceiling. Add warmth with wood beams in a horizontal or criss-cross pattern, or simply accent the ceiling with stand-out crown mouldings.
Working your way down, frame windows with straight trim and rosettes in the corners. Throughout the room, add chair mouldings, mantels and floating shelves.
Remember, mouldings don’t need to be plain, especially if you want to make an impact. So, replace any humdrum casing, crown, chair and base mouldings with elements that pop, such as those that feature leaves, grapes, vines or criss-cross ribbon patterns. Consider the decorative millwork accents available from Ornamental Moulding & Millwork, which are easy to install. Their newest offerings dovetail nicely with the latest trends, and their commitment to craftsmanship mean high-quality products that last. The inspiration galleries available on its site can be a good tool for those seeking ideas for creatively enhancing their own rooms. To learn more, visit Ornamental.com.
Often a focal point of a home interior, a stairway system is a crucial area where homeowners can step up their game, and doing so doesn’t have to be overwhelming.
“There’s a definite trend underway of people mixing metals and woods on stair systems and throughout the home,” says Kelly Miller, director of market development for L.J. Smith Stair Systems. “Rather than completely take down an existing wood stair system, many people are turning to the easy IronPro DIY project of replacing wood balusters with iron balusters. Then they’re leaving the wood hand rails and newel posts for a stylish, upgraded look.”
Defined by unique designs and durability, L.J. Smith products — including wooden and ornamental iron balusters, stainless steel cable and tube infills, metal panels, newel posts, hand rails and accessories, can help you transform your stairs. Check out the “Stair Designer” tool to determine the best look for your home, as well as installation details and additional tips at ljsmith.com.
When taking your home interiors from ordinary to extraordinary, it’s all in the details.