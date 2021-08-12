The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
“The Magic of Harry Potter,” presented by the Longview Symphony, 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Conducted by Jerry Steichen, the concert will feature the music of John Williams and include performances by ArtsView Children’s Theatre. Information: www.longviewsymphony.org .
Gladewater Main Street Art and Wine Stroll, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Gladewater. Artists and wineries set up downtown. Cost: Free to attend; $30 for wine tasting and food sampling. Information: (903) 845-7054.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Free admission and parking. Information: (903) 753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Hot Air Balloon Mini-Glow, 5:30 p.m. to dark Saturday, Jefferson Airport, 270 Cypress River Airport Road in Jefferson; hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the city of Jefferson’s Tourism Department. Cost: $10 adult, $5 children ages 12 and younger. Information: www.facebook.com/events/845817266351847 .
24th Annual Classic Country Music Festival, Thursday through Sunday, downtown Carthage. Schedule: 7 p.m. Thursday, Country Music Hayride Kickoff Show at Esquire Theatre; 7 p.m. Friday, John Ritter Tribute Showcase at Carthage Civic Center. Tickets: $15; 9 a.m. Saturday, KGAS Country Music Showdown and Tex Ritter Roundup at Texas Country Music Hall of Fame; 2 p.m. Saturday, Hayride Matinee at Esquire Theatre; 6 p.m. Saturday, 23rd Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Show at Carthage Civic Center. Ticket information: (903) 693-6634; 9 a.m. Sunday, Gospel at the Hall at Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Information: www.tcmhof.com/schedule .