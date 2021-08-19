The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Family Arts Day 2021, celebrating “The American West” exhibition, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, ArtWorks Creative Learning Center at Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Featuring art projects, scavenger hunt, photo booth, face painting, mural projects and a movie. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-8103.
Drive to Remember Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Vehicles on display will include luxury cars such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Benefits the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Cost: $20 car entry fee, $5 general admission. More information: (903) 445-9921, drive2remember.org/events.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Provides residents and visitors with an opportunity to buy locally grown produce directly from farmers. More information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com.
“Concert Under the Stars” featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. p.m. Sunday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” starring Richard Carlson and Julia Adams. Tickets: $10, available at eventbrite.com. More information: (903) 918-2132 or hkokomotheatre.com/.
"Walk, Stomp and Barrel," Enoch's Stomp Winery and Vineyard annual red grape stomp and winemaking event, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch's Stomp Winery and Vineyard, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Winemaking experience, $40 per person; grape-stomping experience, $80 per couple. More information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.