The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
“Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo,” Concert Under the Stars featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Follow That Dream,” starring Elvis Presley. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
166th East Texas Sacred Harp Convention, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson. The songs come from a tune book called “The Sacred Harp,” which was first published in 1844 and contains mostly religious songs written with the sight-singing aid of four geometrically shaped notes. Admission is free. Information: (903) 863-5379.
“The American West,” on display through Sept. 25, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Featuring work from two private collectors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Artists on display include such names as Teal Blake, Sophy Brown, John Cowan, Otis Dozier, Victor Higgins, Alexandre Hogue, Harry Jackson, Greg Kelsey, Perry Nichols, Frank Reaugh, Porfirio Salinas and Xiang Zhang. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for museum members and $5 for guests. For information, visit www.lmfa.org .
Jefferson’s 10th Annual Civil War Symposium, presented by the Jefferson Historical Society & Museum, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Tourist Center, 305 E. Austin, Jefferson. Cost: Tickets for the daytime event and barbecue lunch are $75 per person in advance and $35 for students. Adult daytime tickets are $80 at the door the day of the event. Tickets for the evening reception are $25 per person. Information: (903) 665-2775 and www.jeffersonmuseum.com.
”Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy,” on display through Sept. 4, East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Featuring 62 carbon photos with bilingual narrative text. Photos were taken in the early 1970s by Bill Witliff. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .