Dog Show
Handlers line their dogs up for judging July 2019 at the Longview Kennel Club’s annual All-Breed Dog Show. This year's event is set for Friday through Sunday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.

 Les Hassell/News-Journal File Photo

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? If you’re a dog lover, you might want to head on over to Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Or, maybe you would like to check out a stage performance. If that's the case, then you probably don't want to miss the last weekend of the Texas Shakespeare Festival. To help in your decision-making, check out this list of a few things to do in the Longview area and surrounding communities Friday through Sunday.

Longview Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $5 adults, free for children 12 and younger. Information: Nancy Mellott at (903) 845-3019, longviewkennelclub.org.

Tyler Obedience Training Club Dog Show Obedience & Rally, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30-Aug. 1, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Free admission. Information: Janita Jaster at (903) 520-2238, obediencechair@tylerotc.org or tylerotc.org.

Texas Shakespeare Festival
Actors Emily Chang, left, and Aaron Allen pose for promotional photos June 14 for the Texas Shakespeare Festival's production of "The Gnomes of Gnot-a-Hill." Performances are set for 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. 

Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, “The Gnomes of Gnot-a-Hill”; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “The Book of Will”; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday, “The Bridges of Madison County”; 2 p.m. Sunday, “Romeo & Juliet”; 2 p.m. Saturday, “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” For information or to purchase tickets, call (903) 983-8601 or go online to texasshakespeare.com.

“Kickin’ it at the Creek featuring Josh Ward,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines. With special guest Danny Reichel. Tickets: $35 concert only, $50 concert and dinner, $75 VIP. Information: facebook.com/events/831247624176606.

Kilgore Cruise Night
Kilgore Cruise Night is set for July 31  in downtown Kilgore.

Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Featuring classic cars, trucks, bikes, food contests, door prizes. Admission: Free. More information: facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile.

