Are you looking for something to do this weekend? If you’re a dog lover, you might want to head on over to Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Or, maybe you would like to check out a stage performance. If that's the case, then you probably don't want to miss the last weekend of the Texas Shakespeare Festival. To help in your decision-making, check out this list of a few things to do in the Longview area and surrounding communities Friday through Sunday.
Longview Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Cost: $5 adults, free for children 12 and younger. Information: Nancy Mellott at (903) 845-3019, longviewkennelclub.org.
Tyler Obedience Training Club Dog Show Obedience & Rally, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30-Aug. 1, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Free admission. Information: Janita Jaster at (903) 520-2238, obediencechair@tylerotc.org or tylerotc.org.
Texas Shakespeare Festival, Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, “The Gnomes of Gnot-a-Hill”; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “The Book of Will”; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday, “The Bridges of Madison County”; 2 p.m. Sunday, “Romeo & Juliet”; 2 p.m. Saturday, “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” For information or to purchase tickets, call (903) 983-8601 or go online to texasshakespeare.com.
“Kickin’ it at the Creek featuring Josh Ward,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154, Marshall. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines. With special guest Danny Reichel. Tickets: $35 concert only, $50 concert and dinner, $75 VIP. Information: facebook.com/events/831247624176606.
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Featuring classic cars, trucks, bikes, food contests, door prizes. Admission: Free. More information: facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile.