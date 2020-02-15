AVINGER — Tammy Stotts of Longview drove more than 30 miles Saturday and waited behind about 30 cars to receive free bags of food courtesy of the Lake O' the Pines Dream Center near Avinger.
However, Stotts, who arrived with Carlos Warren, also of Longview, said she thought the drive was well worth it.
"They give out a lot of food," Stotts said. "We need it. ... Sometimes you get shampoos, conditioner."
Stotts said she has shown up for the food giveaways – from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturdays of the month – since the Lake O' the Pines Dream Center began the service in October.
She was among 211 carloads of families that flocked Saturday to the Drive-Thru Pantry, according to Candice Reeves, executive director of the Lake O' the Pines Dream Center. The nonprofit, which is affiliated with the Dream Center in Longview, was founded in 2018.
"This is our busiest month so far," Reeves said after the event.
She said the Lake O' the Pines Dream Center, which is somewhat of a misnomer because the nonprofit doesn't have offices or other buildings on the property, began the food giveaways because of poverty in the area. She said the Dream Center receives groceries from the Longview Dream Center and One Love Ministry and is looking for partners.
The Dream Center started by serving 135 families and number typically averages 200 families a month, Reeves said. Recipients do not have to supply proof of income, unlike some other food distribution services.
Ten Dream Center volunteers, who included children, loaded groceries Saturday into plastic bags to distribute to approaching vehicles.
Tomi'jo Wadlington, a 15-year-old volunteer who lives nearby, said she participates because she loves volunteering, "helping our neighbors."
Her mother, Sherry Wadlington, shared her goodwill.
"Just being able to give, show some love, teaching kids to give," she said.
The volunteers loaded car trunks with three bags containing a variety of groceries such as crackers, mayonnaise, rice, cookies, coffee, creamers, candy, granola bars, chips and baking soda, Reeves said.
Volunteers also handed out dog treats to pet owners. They ran out of bottled water after supplying 140 families, Reeves said.
"It is not full meals," Reeves said. "A lot of it is just supplementary stuff."
Recipients, with mostly women at the wheel, said they were pleased.
"I am a single, disabled mother on a very low-budget income," said Diane Walker, a Jefferson resident who brought her son, Cory. "We are just grateful they are here."
Walker, who made her third trip to the pantry, said she will take food to her disabled mother, Marie Walker.
Others made the trip into a family affair. Lashun Haley of Ore City said she made her first trip after learning about the service and came with her mother, daughter and two grandchildren.
Sue O'Neal of Berea came with her sister-in-law, Linda Greene.
"These people have been really wonderful folks," O'Neal said. "They don't ask a lot of questions."
As she spoke, Dream Center President David Liedtke approached her with a pad because he was doing a survey. He said he took down names and phone numbers so he could ask follow-up questions about demographics, where recipients live and "how we are doing."
Liedtke plans to take a class in grant writing so the Dream Center can increase its funding, Reeves said.
Reeves said the next goal for the Dream Center is to work with the Mims Water Supply Co. to raise $35,000 to bring water and electricity service to the site along with a refrigerated shipping container. She said volunteers currently are storing meat in their own refrigerators.
For information, find the Lake O' the Pines Dream Center on Facebook.