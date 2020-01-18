Farah Woods of the Dragonettes dance team at Foster Middle School stood out Saturday because at 5-foot-10, she is tallest member of the all-girl squad.
The 13-year-old also is a source of pride to her mother, Deardre, because she is the first black captain in the team’s five-year history.
The eighth-grader, who says she aspires to become a psychologist, planned to march Saturday for the first time during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on the Longview boulevard bearing his name.
Farah recognized the historical significance of the event, saying, “Martin Luther King means to me strength and power, diversity.”
However, Jordan Courtney, dance director and eighth-grade history teacher at the school, decided the girls instead would march from the grounds of the Broughton Recreation Center — the terminus of the parade — into the recreation center and perform their routine inside.
The Dragonettes, students in the Junior Officers’ Training Corps at Longview High School and Foster and Judson middle school and other parade entrants helped to attract about 50 people who gathered Saturday inside Broughton.
While the parade drew 35 entries in advance, some did not show up Saturday likely because of the wet weather, parade organizer Joey Russ said afterward. He said participation was lower than expected.
Parade goer Jeannie Griffin of Longview said she is caregiver to her brother, Larry, who has cerebral palsy, and took him to the parade because she likes to get him out of the house. Another reason for attending is her daughter, Jannashia Burton, 12, is a member of the Dragonettes.
“I’m having a good time,” Larry Griffin said.
Bre Williams of Longview, who arrived with her sister and two children, said she has been coming to Longview’s MLK Day Parade for 20 years.
“We feel like family out here,” Williams said before the parade. She said she came with her grandparents and parents when she was younger.
Rene Hanes of Longview brought her 7-year-old daughter, Raelynn, who said, “”I want to see cheerleaders.”
Raelynn’s sister, Trinity, 17, marched with JROTC at Longview High School.
JROTC member Steve Rodriguez, a 17-year-old Longview High junior, said being in the parade was “really fun, marching with my compadres, my friends, being guided by (Sgt. Jennifer Jackson).”
The message of King, the civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968, was not lost on parade marchers and watchers.
“That is something to get people out to see, what Martin Luther King was all about, about peace and freedom,” said parade goer Eric Brown.
MLK Day events continue today and Monday.