In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2007. file photo, Music artist B.J. Thomas speaks after Gov. Brad Henry, left, presented Thomas with a proclamation at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. B.J. Thomas, the versatile, Grammy-winning singer who enjoyed success on the pop, country and gospel charts with such hits as “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and “Hooked On a Feeling,” has died Saturday. He was 78.