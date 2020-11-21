ARIES (March 21-April 19) Today finds you growing more introspective. Use visualization to find inner peace. A lost love or abandoned project could suddenly assume new importance. You are highly imaginative and creative.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Your rewards are just around the corner. A serious state of mind prevails. You are juggling to balance domestic and professional responsibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Clashes will be resolved amicably among children. Today creates harmony with friends as well. There could be some recognition for you for a past triumph. Don’t take others for granted. Associates aren’t as they first appear.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Today promises a whole new meaning to philosophical concepts and spirituality. Be open to new experience. Spiritual books and recordings can be especially helpful now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Identified with the Sun, Leo is synonymous with royalty. Blending confidence with affection, the Lion shines with genuine charisma. Great things tend to happen to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today highlights your relationship sector. Brush away illusions regarding love and commitment. A dream offers surprising new insights about a partnership. Stay comfortable and get plenty of rest.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The health of others has directly impacted your personal wellness for many years. Take precautions if you’re in direct contact with those who create stress in your life. Don’t let friends offer what you know aren’t healthy choices.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A really nurturing and promising relationship is likely to become part of your life. Invest in an existing partnership or seek a new love. Try attending virtual concerts and art gallery openings or enrolling in art classes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)Your mind is working overtime. A tidal wave of energy seems to engulf you. Projects you’ve postponed suddenly can’t wait. Control angry impulses. Be constructive and proactive instead. Exercise provides the perfect outlet and mood balancer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)Read between the lines. There is much to learn through listening and observing. Others will make suggestions and issue invitations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)You’ve been concerned about your and your family’s security. Today’s pattern indicates that a creative idea or hobby could turn into a profit-making venture. You will be able to formulate good goals and make the best choices.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Guidance comes from within following a dream or deep meditation. You are rewarded with greater mental energy. It’s also easier to solve problems and make wise choices.
