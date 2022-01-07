ARIES (March 21-April 19) You make a fabulous impression on others today, especially people in power. Since others admire you today, you can use this influence to your advantage. Make your pitch! Demand the advantage!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Travel for pleasure will totally please you today, because you yearn for some stimulation — something different and fascinating, preferably exotic. You will be attracted to learning new things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Romantic couples will have a passionate day today, because if you’re attracted to someone, today you feel affectionate! You also can benefit from the wealth and resources of others, which is why this is a good day to ask for a loan or to ask to borrow something. Try it!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and mutually supportive today, which is a lovely thing. You are happy to see someone, and they’re happy to see you. You make an excellent impression on members of the general public.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You might not want to work very hard today. Instead, you want to luxuriate and be a bit self-indulgent. A romance with a co-worker might begin. Certainly, others will be helpful to you today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Accept all invitations to party! Enjoy the company of others, especially fun activities with children. Sports events will sizzle. You are also superbly creative today!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is the perfect day to entertain at home. Invite family or friends over in the day or the evening, because everyone will be glad to share fun times with each other. You’ve been keen to redecorate and tweak your digs lately.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a happy day for you, because you appreciate your daily surroundings and the people in your life. Others are affectionate with you, and this makes you feel
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) All things financial are favored today. If shopping, you will enjoy shopping for beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones. Guard against being extravagant, because it’s easy to be self-indulgent or go overboard today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a happy day for you, because the Sun is in your sign lined up with fair Venus. This will attract other people to you because you are charming, diplomatic and compelling.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) While everyone around you is swirling in social occasions and checking out parties and fun activities, you might choose to take a backseat to everything. You’re happy to enjoy your own solitude.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a wonderful, popular day for you! People are eager to pay attention to you, and you love this. In turn, you will pay attention to them. Share creative ideas.
For Entertainment Only