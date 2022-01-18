ARIES (March 21-April 19) You’ll be more popular in the next four weeks. Friendships will be more important, and likewise, your involvement with clubs, groups and organizations will be more meaningful and certainly more active. Enjoy good times!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) In the next four weeks, you will be much more high-viz than usual. Because of this “magic lighting,” this is obviously the time to make your move. Demand the advantage!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Grab every opportunity to travel, take courses or learn something new in the next four weeks, because you want to expand your world. You want to do things you’ve never done before.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Life will be more intense than usual in the next four weeks because of the placement of the Sun in your chart. This will make you feel passionately about everything, including intimate relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You will need more sleep in the next four weeks because your energy will be flagging somewhat. Therefore, respect your need for more rest and take naps or get more sleep.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re gung-ho to get better organized during the next four weeks, which is why you will not only work hard, you will work smart. You’ll be efficient, effective and therefore productive!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Lucky you! The next four weeks will be playful and fun-loving. You will enjoy fun activities with children as well as the arts and the entertainment world. Romance will blossom!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Home, family and your private life will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. You might be involved more than usual with a parent. Expect to hear from family relatives you haven’t seen in a while.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you will be busy with errands, appointments and short trips as well as increased reading, writing and studying. Learn as much as you can.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your focus on money, cash flow and earnings will be stronger in the next four weeks. Many of you are planning a major purchase. You will also give serious thought to your basic values in life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This will also attract people and favorable situations to you. This is good.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep a low profile in the next four weeks before your birthday month arrives. Use this time to make plans and set goals for what you want your new year to be all about. Jot down some ideas.
