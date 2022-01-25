Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 11:15 p.m. today. The Moon is in Scorpio.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) This is a productive day, especially if you want to take care of red-tape details about insurance matters, shared property, inheritances, taxes or debt. You have the motivation; furthermore, someone with power and influence has your back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Because the Moon is directly opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. It’s no biggie. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, someone will have to go more than halfway when dealing with you!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You are motivated to get organized and get your ducks in a row. It’s a good day to review previous work, especially in areas related to the wealth and resources of others, including taxes and debt.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) This is a playful day for you, which is why you would rather relax and enjoy the company of others instead of work. Be patient with partners and close friends, because it’s easy to get irritated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A discussion with a female relative might be significant today. Although, you want to keep a low profile because you want to cocoon at home. Nevertheless, someone might draw you out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you want to get organized, yet you also want to play. No matter what happens, in conversation with others, you want them to give you the real deal. You don’t want to be brushed off by superficial chitchat.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) On one hand, you feel lighthearted, fun-loving and prankish today. You also might be involved with an old flame. On the other hand, part of you wants to get serious about financial matters and values.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Because the Moon is in your sign today, you feel heightened emotions. Conversations with others will be important.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you’re happy to keep a low profile. It’s a busy, fast-paced time; plus, you’re dealing with delays, silly goof-ups and transportation problems. You will welcome a rest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) With a handful of planets in your sign, you’re pumped! However, today a conversation with a female friend or a member of a group could be important.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You continue to shine with the Sun in your sign. The Moon is at the top of your chart, which draws attention to you. People seem to know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Lately, you’re happy to work alone or behind the scenes. That’s because the Sun is “waiting” before it enters your sign when your birthday arrives.
For Entertainment Purposes Only