Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 10:30 p.m. today. The Moon is in Capricorn.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A friend will surprise you today or you might meet a real character. Expect surprising and different situations today when you encounter others. Protect your safety.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your cool when dealing with parents, bosses and the police today. Something unexpected will occur, which will perhaps limit your freedom or create restrictions for you. Stay chill.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Travel plans will suddenly change today. Or possibly you suddenly might have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Many people are caught off guard by unexpected events today.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Check banking details or anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances, because these are the areas where you might suddenly be caught off guard today. Something unexpected also might impact your wealth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you might encounter an unexpected separation from someone. Likewise, you might have a sudden argument with someone. Perhaps you will be surprised by encountering someone unusual.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your work routine will be interrupted today. You might feel rebellious about new rules or when dealing with a supervisor or boss. Pet owners should be vigilant to catch unexpected surprises related to their pet.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is an accident-prone day for kids. Meanwhile, social plans will suddenly change. Sports events could be the source of sudden accidents. Even romance will be a rocky road. Stay chill.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. Patience is your best friend today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today your everyday routine will change. You might be the instigator, or it might just happen! Give yourself extra time so you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep an eye on your possessions and personal wealth today. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Sudden changes in your own behavior or the behavior of others might be upsetting today. You will not follow your usual routine. Stay cool so you can avoid sudden arguments. Don’t do anything rash.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an accident-prone day and full of surprises. You might feel restless and impulsive. You’re not sure what to do next. Don’t do anything that you will regret. Keep your eyes open.
