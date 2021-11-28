ARIES (March 21-April 19) Today your idealism is aroused, which is why you might share something with someone who has less. Or you might make plans to benefit another culture or country. You also might make travel plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Expect discussions about shared property, inheritances, insurance matters or how to divide something today. It will be easy to work with others because they will be on the same page as you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You feel generous today, especially at work, which is why you might help a co-worker or use your influence at work to help a third party. Discussions with someone will be practical and supportive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You are in touch with your creative juices today, which is good news for those who work in the arts or the entertainment world. Because you feel sympathetic to the needs of children, you will help them if you can.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you will help a family member if you can. This is a good day to talk to children and young people. It’s also a good day to make social plans and explore a vacation possibility.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sit down with a family member today for a practical discussion, because you will accomplish something. It might relate to family matters or home repairs and improvements.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Whatever work you do today will be done carefully and thoroughly. No mistakes. You will be like the wise carpenter: “Measure twice, cut once.” This is why discussions with others will be about practical things and what is doable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is an excellent day for financial transactions, because you will be fair in your approach to dealing with others. Furthermore, you will not overlook important details. You will see the simplest way to get something done, and you will do it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a solid day for you. Discussions with others might focus on practical matters, but this will please you because you want to get things done. Fortunately, people will listen to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might shop for wardrobe items today. You’ll find it easy to get along with friends and groups; however, you also will welcome a chance to enjoy time alone to think.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have solid, practical advice for someone younger today, perhaps a friend or people in a group situation. For example, this is an excellent day to teach or give a lecture.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you have a genuine concern for the suffering of others, especially in distant lands or other cultures. If you can do something to help, you will.
