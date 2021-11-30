Moon Alert: After 6 a.m. today there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in Scorpio.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be smart and check everything about banking, shared property, debt and credit cards, because something unexpected could impact these areas and catch you off guard.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Slow down and take it easy today, because today is a bit dicey and certainly full of surprises. Difficulties with parents, bosses or authority figures might arise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Your work routine will be interrupted today. Computer glitches, staff shortages, broken equipment, misplaced papers, canceled appointments — something.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Parents take note: This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Know where they are at all times. Meanwhile, social events might be canceled.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Get dressed, because something will interrupt your home routine today. Someone might knock at your door. Meanwhile, small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for you. On the upside, because you can think outside the box, you might have a clever, original idea.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Keep an eye on your money and possessions today, because it’s a crapshoot. Anything can happen. You might find money; you might lose money. Your possessions might be harmed or stolen.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with stern Saturn and opposite wild, wacky Uranus. It’s not an easy day. Keep your head down and your powder dry.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. In your chart, the Moon is “agitated” and it’s hiding as well. This means your subconscious is being rattled by the universe. No biggie. It’s gone by tomorrow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with friends and members of groups are dicey today. They also might try to restrict you, or they might oppose your ideas. Don’t take this too seriously because this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a poor day to ask a boss, parent, teacher or the police for permission or approval. If you do ask them for a favor, their response will likely be, “Talk to the hand.” Although, they might surprise you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel plans and anything to do with college and university schedules will be interrupted today. Almost certainly. Give yourself extra time to have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.
