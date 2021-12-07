ARIES (March 21-April 19) A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today, especially if they have gone overboard about something to do with shared property or how much they will support an event.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Today bosses, parents, VIPs and the police might throw you a curve-ball, because you will be caught off guard in some way. For example, you might be busted about something.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Travel plans will surprise you today. They might be canceled, delayed or changed. Or perhaps you will travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Something related to your job will be over-the-top today.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stay on top of banking matters and issues related to shared property and inheritances, because something unexpected will affect these areas. Aside from that, this is a playful day for you!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You will be at odds with a partner or close friend today about something, because they will do or say something that catches you off guard, which could be what causes a rift.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Computer glitches and delays at work are likely. Fortunately, your mental energy is high, strong and positive, so you can deal with whatever comes your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Parents should be extra vigilant today, because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, everyone can expect a few surprises when it comes to sports, social outings, luncheons, parties and fun occasions related to the arts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Expect a few surprises on the homefront today. Small appliances might break down or you might break something. Alternatively, someone you least expect might knock at the door. (Get dressed.)
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. On the upside, this same influence could trigger genius-like ideas, because it means you’re thinking outside the box!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today, because something unexpected will impact your finances. Perhaps you will find money. Perhaps you will lose money. This applies to your possessions as well.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a restless day for you because the Moon is in your sign; however, it is at odds with your ruler Uranus, and Uranus is an unpredictable energy. Guard against blurting out the first thing that comes to mind.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you’re eager for adventure because you want something new and exciting to happen. This is why you feel a bit restless. It’s a good day to make travel plans for the future.
