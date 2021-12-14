ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look for ways to explore travel opportunities or expand your world through further education or training, because this will make you happy. After all, you’re an adventurer!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Grab the bull by the horns and settle loose details about shared property, wills, estates and inheritances. Focus on getting this done to avoid further conflict with someone. Be smart, because this will benefit you!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) With Mars opposite your sign now, you are easily annoyed with those who are closest to you. However, you also have more objectivity and an ability to see the true nature of the relationship, which means you can see how to improve it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Right now, you have lots of energy to work hard. In fact, many of you are even delegating to others! “Move that bridge!” It won’t always be this easy; make the most of this.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you have a choice to work hard, party hard, or both. You’ll be hands-on with your work. Nevertheless, you want to party and enjoy social outings, sports events and playful times with kids.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Due to increased activity and chaos on the homefront, give attention to your home, family and private life. You might have an important discussion with a parent. Busy you!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are an excellent communicator and a good judge of character. Others come to you with their problems. Today you want to say something to someone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a good day to figure out what assets you have. What do you own and what do you owe? When it comes to personal wealth and money, it’s important to stay in the know; information is power.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Both the Sun and Mars are in your sign now. It’s not common. The last time this happened was 11 years ago. Therefore, make the most of this! Life is giving you a vitamin B shot, so get out there and get busy!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you have two choices: You can work alone or behind the scenes, perhaps doing research or even relaxing. Or, because Mercury and Venus are in your sign, you can schmooze with others. Your call.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded people around you. This is a good day to sit down with someone and discuss future goals. It’s also a good day to get on board with some kind of team effort.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) With the Sun at the top of your chart, people admire you right now. This is the perfect time to make your pitch or do what you can to advance your own personal cause. Ask for what you want!
