ARIES (March 21-April 19) Parents must be patient with their kids today to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other. Something unexpected might upset things.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) This is a tough day trying to keep everyone happy. In fact, you might feel at odds with people at home, as well as at with authority figures, bosses or the police. (Yikes!) Is there no justice? Get through this day as best you can.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Because people might be at odds with each other today, this can trigger an accident-prone influence. Therefore, be careful and pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and take it easy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You might have a quarrel with someone about money or possessions today. In fact, you might be surprised about something. Perhaps something that you own is lost or stolen.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a challenging day for you because the Moon is in your sign at odds with both Uranus and Saturn. Very likely, someone in a position of authority will surprise you with a fast move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something might upset you today. No matter what happens, you might choose to keep your feelings to yourself. You might end up doing a slow boil about something but feel that you can’t speak up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be patient with friends as well as romantic partners today. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger. Patience won’t remove the cause of your anger, but if you practice patience, it will make life easier.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do what you can to keep the peace at home with parents and perhaps even a boss, because the difficulties and irritants that you feel today are just temporary. There’s an old saying: “Even a hurricane only lasts for a day.”
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Avoid squabbles with others, especially neighbors, siblings and relatives, because it will serve no purpose. Some people prefer rice; some prefer bread; some prefer potatoes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Financial matters could create a problem between you and someone else today, especially about inheritances, shared property, insurance issues or debt.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Tread carefully today, because people are at odds with each other. Specifically, today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to cooperate with others. Go slowly and carefully.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Something to do with your health, your job or a pet will create an unexpected situation for you today. Make sure you get all your facts. Avoid jumping to hasty conclusions.
