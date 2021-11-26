ARIES (March 21-April 19) Today you have to put duty before pleasure. Not only do you have to take care of errands to support yourself, you also might have to perform a service for someone else. It is what it is.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is in your fellow Earth sign Virgo, which supports your sign. Feel free to be who you really are. Romance is favored along with social outings and playful activities with kids.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Today you will prefer to cocoon at home and enjoy your own privacy. Enjoy your own privacy and the comfort of familiar surroundings. You deserve this.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Conversations with others are important to you today, which is why you want to avoid polite chitchat. You want to get down to the nitty-gritty and have a “gut level” conversation with someone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you identify with your possessions, which is why you might have a strong attachment for something or you might not want to let someone borrow something or use what you own. You also might give more thought to your values in life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign. It’s in your sign for two days every month, and when this occurs, although it heightens your emotions, it slightly boosts your good luck. Ask the universe for a favor.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today, especially with good food and drink to make things pleasant and comfortable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your emotional contact with friends is important today. Likewise, you might be emotionally invested in your contact with a group or a club. This influence will tend to make you feel protective and supportive of others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) For various reasons, your most intimate and personal life might be on public display more than usual today. You won’t be able to hide certain facts about yourself. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you have a strong urge to get away from it all. You want to do something different, like hop on a jet and go someplace exciting! If possible, take a day trip somewhere. Go someplace you’ve never been before.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t be alarmed if your emotional experiences are much more intense than usual today — it’s just what’s happening. Be aware of this and be more patient and learn how to temper your reactions to others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you will turn your attention to your most personal relationships — close friends, spouses and partners. Because of your heightened feelings, it follows that these conflicts with others also will be more emotional.
For Entertainment Only