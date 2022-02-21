ARIES (March 21-April 19) This is a positive day to begin your week! It’s a good time to check out red-tape details that might be nagging you about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Relations with friends and groups are warm and supportive today. This is a good day to deal with members of the general public as well. You will be particularly effective when interacting with classes, clubs and groups.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) This is a good day to talk to the boss, parents or the police. That’s because people are open-minded and cooperative today. Ask for permission or approval for what you want.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Vacation plans and ideas about how to escape your daily grind are on your mind today. This is also a good day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine or the law.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Money and resources from others will help you or your family today. If you need money or help, now is the time to ask. This is also a good day to discuss banking and financial matters.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Conversations with the general public and those who are close to you will be a positive experience today. You’re eager to enlighten someone about what is important to you, and others are willing to listen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a positive day with your work and activities in general. In fact, your health feels positive because you feel vigorous! You will use your increased energy to do whatever you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the Sun, which is invigorating for you. This is a wonderful day because you feel in harmony with yourself. In addition, you have an increased feeling of vitality.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a feel-good day for your sign! It’s particularly good for those of you who work with children or work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry or anything to do with sports.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is an excellent day to work with classes, groups, clubs and organizations! Feel free to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback, because this might help you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Business and commerce are favored today, which is why this is a solid day to explore financial negotiations, plus boost your income. It’s also a good day to ask the boss for a raise. With Mercury in your sign, you are articulate!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the Sun is in your sign dancing with the Moon, which makes you feel that life is easier today. You’re able to relate to others better. Furthermore, other people are drawn to you in a positive way.
