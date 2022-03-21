ARIES (March 21-April 19) You might find yourself at odds with someone about bills, shared property, taxes, debt or disputes about who owns what. A friend or a member of a group might challenge you. Don’t take the bait.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be patient with those who are closest to you today, because something unexpected might throw you a curveball. A friend or partner might make an unusual demand or surprise you in some way. Stay chill.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Something might interrupt your work routine today. It could relate to a dispute about philosophy or your beliefs about something. Be careful, because unexpected health concerns also might arise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) If you are a parent, this is an accident-prone day for your kids, regardless of their age. Do be aware of this. Sports accidents also might occur, along with a sudden change of social plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Do what you can to maintain your own peace of mind today because that will help you be patient with parents, bosses, partners and close friends. You will need to stay calm to avoid an argument with someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Go slowly and carefully today, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. Very likely, your daily routine will change. You might find yourself at odds with someone, especially at work. Stay calm and keep your eyes open.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Keep an eye on your money today, because you might find money or you might lose money. A social outing might cost more than you anticipated. Meanwhile, keep an eye on your kids today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign; however, it is at odds with unpredictable Uranus and fiery Mars. This can trigger domestic arguments with partners, close friends or people at home. Be patient.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Steer clear of arguments with others, especially daily contacts, because this will not further your cause. You might be passionate about your beliefs and want to persuade others to agree with you. But don’t coerce people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Social plans might change today; ditto for sports events and playful times with kids. Keep an eye on your money and your possessions, because something could impact them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is the classic day for an argument with a boss, parent or someone in authority. You are quite driven now with Mars in your sign. Fortunately, fair Venus is also in your sign, which will quell your aggressive energy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) With Mercury in your sign now, you can talk yourself out of any difficulties that might arise today when dealing with others regarding travel changes, philosophical or religious beliefs or something nasty going on behind the scenes.
